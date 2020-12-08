Blac Chyna wins the Kardashian family case

Blac Chyna has achieved a great victory in her three-year court battle against the Kardashian family.

According to the Page Six media, a judge on December 7 ordered Bunim / Murray Productions, the company behind the late reality show, to hand over non-aired images of what would have been the second season of “Rob & Chyna.”

Blac Chyna’s attorney claims the footage, which was filmed while she and Rob Kardashian were engaged, show him supporting her after she underwent a medical procedure.

According to Page Six, the judge also ruled that the production company has 45 days to turn over unaired footage of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” filmed in March 2017. The footage allegedly shows the former couple arguing over raising their daughter, Dream. .

Why did Blac Chyna sue the Kardashians?

Chyna sued the entire Kardashian family in 2017 after her messy split from Rob. The reality show “Rob & Chyna” soon came to an end.

After that, Chyna began to claim that the Kardashian family tarnished her reputation and ruined the “Rob & Chyna” show by using her influence on the E! Channel.

The Kardashian family, her attorney alleged, interfered with Chyna’s “highly lucrative contract” with E!, And her “illegal interference” caused the show to end. The Kardashian family claims that “Rob & Chyna” was canceled because the duo broke up.

Additionally, the show had mediocre ratings compared to other Kardashian spinoffs. Several months after the lawsuit, a judge fired Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner from the case. Rob did not participate in the recent hearing.

“We have not filed an opposition to the court for this application because the images have no impact on the case,” Rob’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Page Six.

“However, we have requested the OnlyFans images of Blac Chyna and she has refused to give us those images,” the attorney said.



