Bjork Shared an Amazing New Clip For “Sorrowful Soil”

Bjork shared an exciting new clip for “Sorrowful Soil” — watch it below.

In the video for the track from the singer’s new album “Fossora”, the artist sings on the recently erupted Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall.

“Sorrowful Soil is a song I wrote from random improvisations,” Bjork said in a statement, adding, “I kind of thought I was writing another song, but then when I edited it, I threw out most of the material, and that’s what’s left there. looking at me.”

Watch the video shot by Vidar Logi below.

The singer also explained that “Sorrowful Soil” and “Ancestress” are two songs from the album written for her mother, adding: “Ancestress is my version of funeral music, but mournful soil was written 2 years before and more reflects the last chapter.

“At that time I was working with the fantastic Hamrahlid choir and I wanted to give them the piece they deserved, and with this intention I unknowingly wrote what conductor Chorgerdur Ingolfsdottir called the most difficult piece they had ever sung. there are 9 voices in it, not the usual 4 (soprano, alto, teno, bass) that the choir rehearsed all summer evenings, I am so incredibly grateful to them for this sacrifice, and you can hear it all on the record.”

The singer continued that “the lyrics are an attempt to praise and instead of dry fact-checking: place of birth, work, marriage, I wanted to mention biological data, for example, the fact that most girls are born with 400 eggs … and then in their lifetime they make 2-3 nests…

“When my grandfather died, there was a brochure in the hospital advising relatives on how to talk to loved ones before they die. I liked how it became really general and universal, and I said they would all give families to-do lists (dry cleaning and the like), but also ask if they did well. the last part of the lyrics follows this advice.”

In a recent interview for NME, the icon of Icelandic music said that “Sorrowful Soil” is a mournful ode to motherhood.

“‘Sorrowful Soil’ was written when [my mother] started getting seriously ill, so it’s more sad,” she said. “Ancestress” was written after she passed away, so it’s more like a celebration of her life. I love when you hear about Mexicans and Irish people who want to celebrate someone’s life when they die.”