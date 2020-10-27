Bixby: Samsung redesigns its voice assistant

Samsung is revamping its Bixby voice assistant. The news was noticed by Reddit user MehdiMa0507, who opened a topic on the subject showing what’s new.

Like Google Assistant and Siri on iOS 14, Bixby now appears only at the bottom of the screen, instead of taking up the entire display. The icon has also been redesigned: flatter, it changes to a horizontal bar when the voice assistant is activated by voice.

The Samsung assistant page also got a new look, with a lower navigation bar. There, the user will find the keyboard icons to issue text-based commands; that of the microphone, to issue voice commands; and a new home icon – all with new and different shades of blue, black and gray.

Troubled history

Announced in 2017 as “the virtual assistant that will revolutionize the use of smartphones”, Bixby has not become so popular with users, even though the South Korean manufacturer has introduced dedicated buttons on its phones. Samsung even made a kind of points program to encourage its use (My Bixby Level), but ended it soon after.

In July, a supposed deal between Samsung and Google seemed to bury Bixby for good, but the manufacturer decided to breathe new life into the service. Opinions on Reddit of those who tried the voice assistant updates are surprisingly improved by the program – and everyone has noticed that the new Bixby holds many similarities between its colleagues at Google and Apple.



