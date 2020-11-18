Bixby is coming to Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

This Tuesday (17), Samsung announced that the Portuguese version of Bixby, its virtual assistant, has arrived at Galaxy Watch Active2 – and users of the device can now take advantage of the launch’s features, such as physical activity monitoring, emails, call history viewing and even weather forecasting, all by voice commands.

According to the company, when talking, for example, “start a 5 km run”, the smart watch starts tracking automatically, using several resources, such as the Run Analysis, which provides detailed metrics that help to improve the performance and reduce injuries.

Bruno Costa, senior manager of content and services for the mobile device area at Samsung Brazil, states: “Samsung is committed to expanding the Portuguese version of Bixby, bringing the voice command experience to different devices.”

“This integration with Galaxy Watch Active2 optimizes people’s routine, making it easier to carry out common tasks on a daily basis, whether at work, in moments of entertainment or exercise”, he adds

Other applications include alarm clock programming and music discovery. “Bixby frees up your time to focus on what matters most. It memorizes what you like to do and works with your favorite apps and services to help you do more,” says the company.



