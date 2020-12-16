It’s official: the NBA and Biwenger join forces so that Biwenger becomes the OFFICIAL Fantasy of the NBA in Spain. Know all the information.

This Christmas Biwenger has a very special gift for you. There are many of you who have asked for it. Today your wishes have come true, and we can say loud and clear that yes, THE NBA LANDS IN BIWENGER !!

The best basketball league in the world could not be absent in fantasy number 1, that is why the NBA and Biwenger join forces so that Biwenger becomes the OFFICIAL Fantasy of the NBA in Spain. Undoubtedly the best possible gift to enjoy this Christmas with a competition that kicks off next Tuesday, December 22.

Sign up for the Official Biwenger League here

Lebron James, Doncic, Antetokounmpo, Harden, Ricky Rubio, Marc Gasol… How many times have you dreamed of having so many stars together on your team? Well now your dreams will come true !! Starting today, you can create a league with your friends and start enjoying the official NBA Fantasy in an easy and intuitive way.

Each day will last one week, the exact beginning of which you can see in the Calendar found in the Home tab. You must select from your lineup 5 starters, a sixth man and 4 reserves. All will score, although from the sixth man you will receive 75% of his final score and from each one the 4 reserves 50%. The points assigned to each player will be obtained through the average of all the games he has played during that week. In addition, the scoring system will be the official NBA statistics.

Do you think that’s it? You could not miss the Official Biwenger NBA League in which you can compete against thousands of basketball lovers and you will have a prize if you finish in the top 10 at the end of the season, such as a virtual event with a star of the NBA.

Now it’s up to you to prove that you are the King of the field. And remember, the best basketball in the world is lived in Biwenger!



