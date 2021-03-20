BitTorrent Coin takes flight: 80 percent valued

The crypto money market has been very active in recent weeks. The rapid rise of altcoins like Holo and Ravencoin has been the focus of investors. One of the rising stars of recent days has been BitTorrent Coin (BTT).

BTT, which has been on crypto money exchanges since 2018, has come to the fore with sudden increases and decreases in recent weeks.

BitTorrent Coin (BTT) value almost doubled

If we look at the 24-hour BTT table, there is an increase of 86 percent as of now. Let’s add that the circulating supply is 989,947,047,438 BTT. BTT, which is still very variable in value, has become the focus of investors.

We witnessed the rise of this unit in the past weeks, but an increase in this ratio was quite sudden.

The name BitTorrent Coin may be familiar to many of you. Bittorrent actually provides decentralized file sharing in P2P logic. Although we often hear the concept of torrent from pirated content download sites, the existence of this system is legal and its general use is illegal.

The system, which was purchased by the crypto money platform TRON in 2018, was integrated into the blockchain system and the crypto currency BTT emerged. BTT uses the TRC-10 standard over TRON’s own blockchain network. Although the big brother of the coin is widely used illegally, the crypto money side does not come up with a legal problem. Also, BitTorrent is the world’s largest decentralized P2P transfer system.