BitTorrent coin (BTT) and HOT price crashed

Cryptocurrencies, especially altcoins, were on the agenda with record value increases. However, the price of BitTorrent coin (BTT) and Holo (HOT) has dropped in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrencies, which broke a record two days ago, lost more than 15 percent today.

BitTorrent coin (BTT) and Holo (HOT) price fell sharply after record high

BTT and Hot, two cryptocurrencies that have been on the agenda recently in social media; It broke a record by seeing the levels of $ 0.0121 and $ 0.0310, respectively. Cryptocurrencies, which peaked in a short time, lost value at the same speed.

BitTorrent coin (BTT) and HOT price, respectively; $ 0.02511 and $ 0.009481. While BTT lost 20 percent in 24 hours, HOT lost 19.37 percent.

The values ​​we have stated are valid as of the minutes we write the news. Therefore, there may be minor changes.

What is BitTorrent coin (BTT)?

BTT is a cryptocurrency built on the Tron platform and created with the TRC-10 smart contract. This allows BTT to be transferred faster than cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

One of the reasons why cryptocurrency both charges less transaction fees and increases buying and selling faster. The creation of crypto money by BitTorrent has also made it popular. BitTorrent P2P is an important sharing network that emerged in the early 2000s for file sharing.

BitTorrent refers to users called Seeds who own the entire file. With this feature, the company aims to bring BTT to Seeds users in this way.

What is Holo (HOT)?

HOT is one of the cryptocurrencies that uses its own network. This infrastructure, called Holochain, works differently from the blockchain infrastructure we know. Cryptocurrencies are generally built on a crypto system we call blockchain. HOT coin, on the other hand, operates on the Holochain network established in 2018.

The company that develops crypto money aims to establish a decentralized internet network with the Holochain network. Holochain, which first started as an Indiegogo project in 2018, aims to use HOT crypto money on this platform.

The firm is expected to launch the Holochain platform towards the end of this year. HOT crypto money will also be a payment method on this platform. The Holochain project finally received a patent from the US on March 25. After this patent news, HOT price started to peak.