Bitter pill: Lionel Messi sets up a new Champions League, and Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting for a return

Lionel Messi is experiencing a resurgence this season. On Tuesday evening, he staged a sensational performance for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa. He made two passes and a double. Tuesday’s final score in the Champions League game between the two teams was 7-2.

The game of Maccabi Haifa with the score 7:2 resembled Messi in his prime – every touch of the ball seemed a threat.

The master class that Messi arranged will increase the disappointment of Cristiano Ronaldo’s main rival.

Ronaldo was moved to the bench for most of the season with limited playing time.

Reducing time on the field would not only limit his ability to improve his own score, but would also dull his sharpness in front of goal.

Messi’s two goals brought his total to 80 in 85 Champions League group stage matches (via Mirror).

His Portuguese counterpart has 73 goals. Ronaldo’s account was not helped by the predicament with boss Eric ten Hag. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League, but will play in the Europa League on Thursday.

The great Argentine also set another record. At 35 and 123 days old, Messi became the oldest player in the history of the Champions League to make a double and two assists in one match.

Two years older, Ronaldo has already done the same.

His last feat was the victory of Real Madrid over Shakhtar Donetsk with a score of 4:3. At the time, on November 25, 2015, the Portuguese striker was 30 years old.

The legacy still stands

Ronaldo still has a lot of untouched records.

To date, he is the only player to score in three Champions League finals. He is also the top scorer of the Champions League in history, who is affectionately called “Mr. Champions League”.

Ronaldo’s sentence for his irritation against Spurs is over. He will be keen to remind the world of his skill in front of goal against Sheriff on Thursday night.