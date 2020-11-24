Bitstamp Announces Support for Spark Token

Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has stated that the Flare Network will support Spark AirDrop. On December 12, all Bitstamp customers with XRP in their accounts will receive the same amount of Spark Tokens.

Token distribution will take place with the launch of the Flare Network mainnet and will take some time to be distributed to all users.

Note that it does not mean that we will list the Spark token, we are currently in the process of evaluating for the new asset on Bitstamp, Bitstamp said in a statement.

The crypto currency exchange also stated that they have made due diligence on Flare and Spark AirDrop and will take action before December 12 to provide the most accurate service to their customers.

What is Flare Network?

Flare Network stands out as a smart contract platform that aims to increase the availability of various digital assets by making it possible to use digital assets in smart contracts.

You can find detailed answers to your questions such as what is Spark Airdrop, how to participate, in our article here.



