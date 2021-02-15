BitPay will release cryptocurrency purchases via Google

Cryptocurrency payments company BitPay announced that it is working on releasing the immediate transactions feature for two of the main digital transaction modalities on Android: Google Pay, which is the standard for the mobile operating system, and Samsung Pay, specific for the South Korean manufacturer’s ecosystem.

When approved, the novelty will allow transactions on these two platforms using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, from the BitPay Card service and the company’s digital wallet. Ether, Bitcoin Cash and other derivative modalities are accepted by the company.

The purpose of the service is to help popularize transactions using cryptocurrencies, including in daily payments. To make the payment, the currency value is first converted to the currency of the region, facilitating the recharge of the virtual card and future transactions.

When?

BitPay expects to have the function ready by the end of the first quarter of 2021 at the latest, without presenting a more specific date – meaning that it may arrive in March this year.

For now, the feature is only available to users of iOS devices in the United States. Since 2020, Coinbase has also integrated cards with Google Pay to make payments with cryptocurrencies.