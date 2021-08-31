BitPay Partners with Decentralized Platform 1inch Network

BitPay has partnered with the decentralized platform 1inch to offer its users the best price from multiple liquidity sources.

With this partnership, BitPay Wallet users will be able to access all DEX functions of 1inch.

BitPay users will be able to take advantage of lucrative rates for crypto swaps that 1inch offers to those on the platform. It can also swap Bitcoin and Ethereum purchased using BitPay Card, Apple Pay or Google Pay for other crypto assets.

With this partnership, BitPay users will have the opportunity to trade seamlessly.

Commenting on the partnership, Sergej Kunz emphasized the importance of reaching more users as DeFi moves towards mass adoption.

“BitPay Wallet app is an excellent opportunity for us to reach new audiences who can benefit from the attractive 1inch rates and user-friendly swap process”

BitPay CEO and co-founder Stephen Pair stated that customers are increasingly interested in dApps and DeFi protocols. For this reason, he emphasized the importance of integration.

“The BitPay Wallet app allows users to spend, store and manage crypto. 1inch support allows users to quickly get the best crypto swap rates”

BitPay users can access this new feature by downloading the latest version of the BitPay wallet application from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.