BitLife: How to pass the Fatal Fashionista Challenge

Fatal Fashionista Challenge from BitLife consists of five tasks: from working as a fashion designer to bribing a policeman. Players who complete all five of these tasks will receive a mysterious prize in the form of a random accessory for their efforts. For those fans who would like to claim such a prize, this guide contains a complete step-by-step guide on how to solve the Fatal Fashionista Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife: Fatal Fashionista Challenge

The first step to fulfilling this task is to be born a woman in Italy. This is an extremely simple task to solve, as players must simply fulfill the requirements specified in the instructions when creating a character. However, fans of life simulation video games are encouraged to use a character with high Smarts stats for the Fatal Fashionista Challenge, and it may take several attempts to create one.

After a suitable character is created, players must improve their intelligence in their youth. This can be achieved by frequently visiting the library and deciding to “study harder” at school, and fans of mobile video games should plan to enter university through the “Education” section on the “Profession” tab after graduating from high school. Graphic design is a specialty that players should choose.

After graduation, players should check the full-time job listings on the “Profession” tab to find a junior fashion designer position. Getting such a job will complete the second challenge of the test to become a fashion designer, although this may not always be available. If a fan does not see Jr Fashion Designer among the full-time jobs in BitLife, it is recommended to close and reopen the application several times until it appears.

Now the players are ready to move on to the next stage of the challenge: kill three colleagues. To complete this task, fans must select “Murder” in the “Crime” section of the “Actions” tab, select a colleague from the drop-down list of victims, and select the roadway as their preferred method. Players should also look for a spouse at this stage, as he will be needed for another task.

As the players eliminate their colleagues and work on getting married, they will probably run into a cop in BitLife. This will give you the opportunity to bribe the cops to avoid arrest. If the fan fails to get a bribe, he must close and reopen the application again until he gets the desired result.

By this point, the players should have only one task left. This task is to poison their spouse, and is solved in the “Crime” section on the “Actions” tab. Indeed, as long as players choose their spouse as their victim and choose poison as their method, they will complete the Fatal Fashionista Challenge from BitLife and receive the appropriate reward.

BitLife is available on Android and iOS.