Bitfinex Will Delist 9 Trading Pairs

Bitfinex announced that it will delist nine trading pairs, citing insufficient liquidity. Bitfinex is worth $ 2.1 billion since last day; During the week, it received more than $ 36 billion in trade volume.

These pairs opened for Golem (GNT), MakerDAO (MKR), Loopring (LRC), Nectar (NEC), CryptoFranc (XCHF), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Native Utility Token (NUT), Bitfinex announced on Wednesday, To be delisted “to improve liquidity in the stock market”:

GNT / BTC, GNT / ETH

MKR / BTC, MKR / ETH

LRC / BTC

NEC / ETH

XCHF / ETH

WBTC / ETH

NUT / USDT

The delist transaction, which will only cover these couples, will take place on April 23.