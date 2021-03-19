Bitfinex Delves 28 Cryptocurrencies

The crypto currency exchange Bitfinex has announced that it will remove 28 different cryptocurrencies from the exchange on the grounds that it cannot meet certain standards. Investors are recommended to remove the listed coins from Bitfinex as soon as possible.

According to the statement made by Bitfinex, the purchase and sale of the tokens on the list will be stopped on March 26, 2021. Investors will be able to transfer these crypto coins to a different wallet until April 16, 2021,

Tokens to be delisted