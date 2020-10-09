Bitfinex Attackers: $ 21 Million Worth of BTC Transferred!

About 2,034 BTC ($ 21.6 million) moved from the 2016 Bitfinex hack to unknown wallets yesterday. On August 2, 2016, the popular cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bitfinex was hacked by 119,756 BTC worth about $ 1.2 billion at today’s rates. Hackers a few years ago, Mt. Managed to transfer about 18% of those stolen from Gox.

Most of the stolen Bitcoins have been idle for up to four years, but now hackers are carrying large numbers of cryptocurrencies. According to News.Bitcoin.com’s latest report on Bitfinex hack transfers, nearly 2,500 stolen Bitcoins (worth $ 28 million) from the 2016 Bitfinex attack were moved in late July.

During the transfer of 2,500 tokens in July, BTC was trading at a value of $ 10,350 per token. On October 7, 2020, 2,034 tokens were moved from five different wallets. Cryptocurrencies carried on Wednesday are worth about $ 21.6 million, and these five transactions were captured by Btcparcer.com.

389.94 BTC was transferred in the first move, and then another 400 BTC was transferred 22 minutes later. A minute later, Bitfinex sent the hacker 399.31 BTC to an unknown wallet. The third of the transfers from Bitfinex attacks took place within a period of ten minutes.

The funds stolen from the famous cryptocurrency exchange were between $ 66 and 72 million, with the value of Bitcoin on that day in 2016. Unlike Mt Gox, Bitfinex survived the loss and repaid customers by creating one of the first exchange-backed tokens.



