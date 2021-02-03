Bitfinex Announces Listings of AAVE

Bitfinex announced that it will list the AAVE token on the platform with its announcement. When does Aave trading on Bitfinex start and how was the AAVE price affected by the announcement?

Bitfinex exchange announced that it will list the AAVE token. According to the statement published by Bitfinex, stock exchange users started AAVE deposit transactions on February 3, 2021. Trading and withdrawal transactions for AAVE on the platform will be activated on February 5th. Bitfinex users will be able to trade within the scope of AAVE / USD and AAVE / USDT trading pairs from this date.

Aave, one of the oldest and most popular projects in the DeFi industry, is a decentralized protocol that runs lending operations. Liquidity providers earn passive income by depositing their cryptocurrencies in private pools; Users who want to use flash loans can benefit from these pools. Except Bitfinex, the AAVE token, which is the platform’s native crypto currency; It is also listed on exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Coinbase, and Huobi.

AAVE valued 240% in 1 month

While Aave left a very good month behind, the Bitfinex exchange announcement also had an impact on the price. AAVE set a record, surpassing $ 319 in the last days of January. AAVE price has increased by 8% in the last 24 hours. Looking at the 30-day period for AAVE, an increase of approximately 240% is observed.

With a market value of $ 3.9 billion, AAVE is among the top 20 most valuable cryptocurrencies. The daily trade volume for AAVE is over $ 700 million. In terms of the DeFi sector, AAVE is the 4th most valuable project in terms of market value.