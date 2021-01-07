Bitfinex announced that it will remove 8 altcoins from the list

Kritpo currency exchange Bitfinex has announced that it will remove 8 cryptocurrencies to “improve the trading experience”.

According to the statement made by the stock exchange, the following crypto coins will be off the list at 13:00 on January 14, 2021:

Aion Network (AION), Auctus (AUC), CommerceBlock (CBT), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Ether Kingdoms (IMP), Project PAI (PAI), iExec (RLC) and Time New Bank (TNB).

It was emphasized that the decision was made as a result of continuous monitoring of all listed projects and a review of their listing qualifications.

The deposits for these cryptocurrencies have been terminated today. As of January 14, trading will be closed. Cryptocurrencies will be able to withdraw from the exchange until January 28, 2021.

Bitfinex removed 9 altcoins from the stock market last month. The company made the same decision for 10 altcoins the month before.

Bitfinex, headquartered in Hong Kong, was founded in 2012. According to CoinMarketCap data, 1 billion 800 million dollars have been traded on Bitfinex in the last 24 hours.