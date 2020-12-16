Bitcoin’s value at the highest level in history

Bitcoin value has peaked again. Bitcoin, one of the most notable units among cryptocurrencies, has renewed its own highest value record. The currency that is not affiliated with any organization was first introduced in 2009. Many investors turned to Bitcoin due to the increase in value over the years.

Bitcoin also pleased its investors. Because there has been an increase in value of 18.18 percent in the last month. Within this value increase, the record for the highest point in history was also renewed. It is stated that investors’ demand for Bitcoin continues after the rise.

Bitcoin value peaks

It was stated that 1 Bitcoin increased up to 20 thousand 899 dollars with the transactions made during the day. It is reported that the demand of users for crypto currencies also increases this value. However, it is worth noting that the cryptocurrency also experienced huge declines during the year.

It was also noteworthy that the value peaked after the decreases for Bitcoin value. It is stated that many companies also buy Bitcoin for investment purposes, while large-scale asset managers have converted their portfolio management to Bitcoin. While this creates high purchases, it increases the value of Bitcoin.

The last peak of the cryptocurrency was seen in 2017 with $ 20,000. However, the next year the value was reduced by 3 thousand dollars.

It is stated that the level seen now is also a milestone for Bitcoin. It is stated that companies such as leading capital institutions S&P Global and Cboe Global will launch a cryptocurrency index in 2021.



