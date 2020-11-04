Bitcoin’s uptrend supported by PayPal

With this change, companies that join the crypto market continue and, with them, the adoption of decentralized currencies by users continues to grow.

Paypal has delivered very exciting news and has pushed the price of Bitcoin. They recently announced that they will incorporate the option to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on their platform. If you are new to cryptocurrencies and are interested in starting to invest in them, we recommend that your goal be to do so in the long term. You can know the best exchanges on this site.

Since many people still do not know the operation and use of Bitcoin.

Paypal supports crypto transactions

But why is this so important? The support of a company such as Paypal will help consumers increase their understanding and adoption of cryptocurrencies. With the introduction of the PayPal digital wallet, the company will give its users the ability to buy, hold and sell certain cryptos. In principle, it will be possible to carry out transactions of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

The service will be available only in the United States for now, but PayPal account holders around the world will soon be able to enjoy this update.

For a few months we have been hearing about these rumors, but now that the news has been officially announced, we know that we are only weeks away from it becoming effective. For those who do not know yet, Paypal is an American company that offers the most widely used online payment and transfer system in the world. It was founded in 1998 in California and since 2002 it has become a subsidiary of Ebay.

An important detail

Everyone expected the service provided by Paypal to be expensive, but the company stated that in principle they will not charge commissions. This news will undoubtedly help its users begin to join the world of cryptocurrencies. In addition, with this implementation, there will be 26 million businesses around the world that will begin to accept crypto as part of payment.

The wave has just started and rewards those who get on first. Some Wall Street specialists treat Bitcoin as the new digital gold and while they do not believe that it will be implemented as a transactional currency for at least the next five years, many people are using it as a store of value.

Despite the limitations that Bitcoin still has, it is the largest digital currency in circulation and represents about 60% of the cryptocurrency market. PayPal was possibly the biggest news of the year in the world of cryptocurrencies. The world’s banks have to join the race and catch up to be able to offer their services and products with this type of currency.

In short, you have to stop wondering what is going to happen to Bitcoin and what will be its operation and use, and start wondering when. All companies and people must train and think of a plan not to be left out.



