Bitcoins Stolen from Bitfinex Exchange Began Again

Nowadays, when the Bitcoin (BTC) price is refreshing again and testing $ 20,000, it seems that malicious people and attackers are not standing idly by. According to the information conveyed by Whale Alert, which tracks the loaded and suspicious crypto money transactions, the people who hacked the Bitfinex crypto currency exchange in 2016 made dozens of transactions at once and still continue to do so.

The first transaction was done today, followed by 10 similar actions in almost 1 minute. It appears that between 430 and 261 BTC were transferred within each transaction. In a short time like 5 minutes, it is seen that a total of 14 different transactions were made, 5.045 BTC ($ 97.368.500) was transferred.

⚠ 469.9 #BTC (8,998,318 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex Hack 2016 to unknown wallet Tx: https://t.co/guzCpmF65U — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 30, 2020

The wallet to which funds stolen from the Bitfinex exchange was transferred was last activated on October 19 before that. At that time, the transaction of only 177 BTC reveals the extraordinary nature of the transaction over 5,000 BTC today.

120,000 BTC stolen in the Bitfinex haul

In 2016, one of the biggest attacks in the history of crypto money occurred and Bitfinex was hacked. The 120,000 BTC stolen at that time is worth more than $ 2 billion at the time of this writing. Bitfinex had actually addressed these attackers and emphasized that they would pay up to $ 400 million to those who found or helped find the attackers.

As expected, there were no people reaching out to the attackers who were seen to have made more than $ 2 billion in press hour or helped with the return of funds. In these days when the Bitcoin price is breaking a record, it is quite common for attackers to make large BTC transactions.

Previously, the leaders of the PlusToken ponzi structure were also making intermittent sales when the BTC price rose, protecting the value of their funds and selling high.



