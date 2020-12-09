Bitcoin’s rise is a serious warning to the US

Morgan Stanley’s Ruchir Sharma stated that there are reasons to believe that the increase in the price of Bitcoin is based on a solid foundation, “This rise is a serious warning to all countries that print money, especially the USA.” said.

Strategist Ruchir Sharma of US investment banking giant Morgan Stanley stated that there is a solid foundation underlying Bitcoin’s recent rise. Sharma wrote for the British business newspaper Financial Times that the realm of the US dollar is beginning to end and people have no confidence that it will be able to make payments to the US.

In the same post, Sharma stated that even after the pandemic is over, the coinage craze is likely to continue, and that Bitcoin will benefit from growing distrust of traditional alternatives.

Bitcoin has also made progress in replacing the dollar as a medium of exchange, according to Morgan Stanley strategist. Sharma emphasized that smaller companies started using Bitcoin when doing international trade, especially in countries like Nigeria, where finding dollars can be difficult, or Argentina, where the local currency is volatile. Sharma highlighted that PayPal and its subsidiary Venmo have also begun collecting Bitcoins to start accepting as payment instruments in 2021.

“The moves to push Bitcoin out of the game are futile”

Finally, the strategist commented that the regulatory attempts to push BTC out of the game and the coinage tactics applied to strengthen the dollar were futile and said:

“Bitcoin’s recent rise could also be a bubble. This balloon may even burst. However, this rise is a serious warning to all countries that print money, especially the USA … Do not think that your only value storage assets or exchange instruments are your fiat currencies and people will trust them forever. People who are interested in technology will never stop their search for alternatives or their discoveries on the subject. And trying to prevent this digital currency boom by regulation – which some states think – will only accelerate this populist revolt. ”

“If this were just a whim, it wouldn’t take 12 years.”

John LaForge, director of Real Wealth Strategy at another banking giant Wells Fargo, said that many wealthy investors doing business with them have heard of Bitcoin, but few of them have invested in the biggest cryptocurrency:

“There is a lot of interest in cryptocurrencies but the investment is not at the same rate. The entire cryptocurrency market is worth about $ 560 billion, which is the fourth of the tech company with the largest market capitalization in the S&P 500. ”

According to John LaForge; Investing in cryptocurrencies right now is like investing in it before the big bang under the 1850s, and cryptocurrencies will one day be seen as an investment by all:

“In the last 12 years, they have grown from zero to a market value of $ 560 billion. If this were just a whim, it wouldn’t take 12 years. Here are reasons that every investor should hear and know. Our bank will focus more on digital assets in 2021 “



