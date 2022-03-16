Bitcoin’s Price Sudden Rising Caused a Total Loss of $200 Million

Bitcoin, which rose $ 2,500 in a few hours and reached $ 41 thousand 700, made a loss for investors who opened futures transactions. As a result of the examinations, it was determined that the money lost in the futures markets was around 200 million dollars. $100 million of that was only Bitcoin futures investments.

Bitcoin, one of the most controversial investment tools of recent years, once again left investors in the wrong. The sudden price increase in Bitcoin, which we know as the king of the crypto money market, has officially exploded futures traders. So how did investors lose while Bitcoin was rising? Moreover, the size of this loss was 200 million dollars.

Cryptocurrency markets have been on a sideways trend for a while. Bitcoin has been accumulating between $38,000 and $39,000 for days. However, something remarkable happened last night. Bitcoin, which rose from $ 39 thousand 100 to $ 41 thousand 700 in just a few hours, retreated to $ 38 thousand 800 after this rise. Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 40 thousand 300.

The current price chart of Bitcoin is as follows:

According to data compiled by Investing from Coinglass, a significant 65 percent of the exploding futures trades were short, that is, predictions that the decline would continue. According to the information obtained, the size of the futures transactions opened on Bitcoin was around 100 million dollars. The sudden rise, which also affected other cryptocurrencies, caused a total loss of around $200 million. This event again showed how risky futures trading, which is often resorted to for the sake of more profit, is.

Bitcoin’s sudden rise has most directly affected Bitcoin investors. However, Ethereum investors, which have the second largest volume in the world, also got their share from this situation. In the examinations, it was determined that the money lost due to Ethereum futures was $ 52 million.