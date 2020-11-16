Bitcoin’s price sets a new 2020 record

Bitcoin left behind $ 16,600 in the evening, reaching a new peak in 2020.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto currency with its market value, reached a new record level in 2020, reaching $ 16,662 at 19.30 today.

The previous highest level in this year was recorded on Friday, and that day Bitcoin saw $ 16,494.

With the price increase, Bitcoin’s market share also increased. CoinMarketCap data shows that the dominance rate of Bitcoin has exceeded 65.4 percent.

Global investment company preparing for Bitcoin

While Bitcoin reached a new peak in 2020, it turned out that SkyBridge Capital, the investment company founded by the famous American financier Anthony Scaramucci, is preparing to invest in Bitcoin and digital assets.

The billion-dollar fund known as the “fund of funds” notified the SEC on this issue and it was stated that the company could invest in mutual funds that enable it to take positions in digital assets. It was noted that these investments can also be made to companies that provide digital assets or other emerging technologies related technologies, and are not limited to Bitcoin.

The price of Bitcoin surpassed 127 thousand TL in domestic crypto money exchanges.

Finally, there is a positive atmosphere in the stock markets. Today, the SP 500 index has increased by more than 1 percent and is trading at 3622 points. The Dow Jones index also climbed 1.5 percent to 29,932 points.



