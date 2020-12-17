Bitcoin’s price action devastated 97,000 traders

While the Bitcoin price was on the rise, 97,000 traders lost millions, mainly on the decline.

According to Bybt, which provides data on crypto money markets, the size of positions that have been liquidated in the last 24 hours on both the buying and selling sides has reached 1 billion 370 million dollars. The largest total liquidation was at Binance with $ 546 million, followed by Huobi with $ 303 million, BitMEX with $ 180 million, OKEx with $ 170 million, and Bybit with $ 100 million. FTX, Deribit and Bitfinex totaled $ 71 million in this sense.

While the majority of the positions that were liquidated in 24 hours were short positions, this rate was balanced by approximately half in the one hour period.

97 thousand Bitcoin traders lost millions

Bybt shows that approximately 97 thousand traders were liquidated during this period. The largest single liquidation amount was in BitMEX, and this position was worth $ 10 million.

The largest crypto currency changes hands at $ 22,600 as of 13:00 when the news was published.



