Bitcoin’s Black Friday: $ 1.3 Billion Contract Closes

According to the data received from the futures platforms, Bitcoin (BTC) options will continue to be active today. How will the price of Bitcoin, which was $ 16,500 – $ 17,000 on the famous Black Friday, be affected by the $ 1.3 billion option contract that expires today?

Skew, the crypto money research platform, drew attention to the options contracts that will expire today, with a post at noon. Skew, drawing data from derivative exchanges of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency world, announced the total value of options contracts that will expire today as $ 1.3 billion.

There are 78 thousand Bitcoins in these contracts

Investors who trade options contracts gain the right to set a price for Bitcoin today and buy or sell it at that price in the future. Option contracts do not impose any obligation on investors to sell / buy, but give them the right to make such a transaction when the contract expires, in other words, the option.

According to data reported by Skew, almost 78,000 Bitcoin contracts are expected to expire on Friday, November 27th. These contracts, with a total value of more than $ 1.3 billion, have a much higher value compared to previous weeks. 525 million on November 13; In the week before that, the $ 470 million contract expired.

Record hope for bitcoin price continues

BTC investors trading in derivatives markets seem optimistic about the long-term performance of the price. Again, looking at the Skew data, it can be seen that the contracts opened for the next few months are relatively high priced.

Skew, who made an account over the existing contracts opened, showed that there is a 30 percent chance that the BTC price will reach $ 20,000 in June 2021. But any technical indicator etc. in this market. It is not based on an account and only reflects the current situation of the option trader.



