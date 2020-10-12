Bitcoin Will Support Tor V3 Addresses With New Update

Pieter Wuille, one of the founders of Blockstream, announced in a post on Twitter that the future Bitcoin Core version will support Tor V3 addresses.

According to Blockstream co-founder Pieter Wuille, the next version of Bitcoin Core will support V3 addresses, announced by Tor Network to be released next year. Saying that the next version, Bircoin Core 0.21, has a structure that will support Tor V3 addresses and BIP155, Wuille stated that the new version will be released in December and will have a new feature called rumor.

Speaking about the gossip feature, Wuille said that the Tor V3 service running a Bitcoin node will connect the node with other nodes, thus ensuring communication between nodes.

Tor Network Announces V3

Tor, an open source software that has been enabling users to communicate anonymously for more than fifteen years, announced in a blog post that V2 addresses will be deprecated as of October 15, 2021.

In the statement, which stated that the V2 version has become more fragile and insecure with the advances made by humans in the field of mathematics and cryptography, it was announced that the V3 version they have been working on for more than three years has resulted.

It was stated that the V3 addresses, which will be presented to the user with significant improvements, will have a stronger encryption format than the older versions, and with the update, the Tor network has been made more secure against the threat of tracking.



