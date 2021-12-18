Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Wait For These Levels Now!

According to analyst Akash Girimath, Bitcoin (BTC) will provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000. The analyst’s Bitcoin forecast says that BTC is in a massive accumulation phase before it explodes to $100,000 or more. Again, according to the analyst’s forecast, the bull run seems to begin after a deep correction to the average purchase price of MicroStrategy to $29,860.

What does the Bitcoin forecast predict?

Bitcoin price has been hovering around the psychological level of $50,000 for quite some time. Breaking an important support barrier could trigger a major collapse for BTC. On-chain metrics also show that long-term holders are booking profits in anticipation of a decline. Bitcoin price has been stuck between the 21-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $51,782 and the 50-week SMA of $44,730 for about two weeks. Although BTC pierced the 50-week SMA on the December 4 crash, it quickly recovered. As the sell-off continues, the major crypto is slowly slipping on its way to retest its vital support level. A weekly close of the 50-week SMA at $44,730 will mark a major shift in trend from bullish to bearish.

According to the analyst, this liquidity run could plunge BTC below $40,000, but this is a temporary move. In the long run, investors can wait for the leading crypto to consolidate here before heading for liquidity remaining at $30,000 or below. Interestingly, this drop is necessary to trigger a stop-loss below MicroStrategy’s average buy price of $29,860. The total value of Bitcoins held by MicroStrategy is worth $5.76 billion, which represents a profit of around 56%. It would be fair to assume that the average price of many whales or long-term holders betting on BTC is roughly the same as MicroStrategy or slightly lower. As such, a drop below MicroStrategy’s average price of $29,860 would indicate a ‘pain maximum’ scenario, where many traders might panic and sell to avoid losses.

While this outlook is speculative, it would make sense for BTC, especially from a market maker’s point of view, as supply remains below the multiple wicks present around the $30,000 psychological level. In total, this move represents a 36% collapse from the current position. Although unlikely, the worst-case scenario could be for BTC to drop by 48%, allowing it to retest the 200-week SMA at $23,935.

Also, any short-term buying pressure is likely to face major upside headwinds as a large cluster of underwater investors is available from $55,302 to $67,413. Only a large increase in buying pressure can overcome the selling pressure that investors in this cluster are trying to deal with. Therefore, the logical conclusion is that BTC’s outlook favors the bears.