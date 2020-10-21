Bitcoin Warning From Analyst: Could Be A Bull Trap

Popular cryptocurrency strategist and analyst Michaël van de Poppe warned bullish crypto enthusiasts that Bitcoin and the wider crypto market are not yet ready for this major breakout.

Van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin’s rise to $ 12,000 is likely a bull trap. Van De Poppe used the following statements on the subject:

“The $ 12,000 space is a crucial hurdle we must overcome in order to continue this upward movement. However, since we are approaching the resistance area between $ 11,900 and $ 12,500 with no volume at all, I am not yet convinced we will do this at this point. So this whole upward movement is actually fueled by people who want to jump on the BTC train by selling their altcoins. ”

Bitcoin May Continue To Be Consolidated

The crypto analyst believes that Bitcoin will continue to be consolidated as it respects the $ 12,000 bear level. Crypto Michael says, “I expect a rejection between $ 11,800 and $ 12,050. After rejecting at $ 11,800, we gained a downward momentum where we can see range-dependent movements. Are we going further down? I’m not sure, but I think we should test the $ 10,600 area, ”he said.

What’s the Case with Ethereum?

When it comes to Ethereum (ETH), Van de Poppe believes the leading smart contract platform is not yet out of scripts:

“Based on ETH / USDT on a daily time frame basis, we can see that we have a significant resistance zone from $ 380 to $ 395, at this point it doesn’t look like we will see a breakthrough at this level. We are just consolidating right now. If we break the $ 395 level by this $ 380, I think we will test $ 440, but based on a weekly time frame we can also say that we have a rising wedge structure here that allows these lower zones to be retested (About $ 340). It would not be very healthy for this market. “



