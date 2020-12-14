Bitcoin Trial Purchased 70 Times More

American journalist Jon Fortt announced that he made 70 times profit with Bitcoin he bought for trial. Fortt showed with the chart he shared that the $ 1 BTC he bought 5 years ago after meeting the CEO of the crypto currency exchange Coinbase is almost $ 70 today.

Journalist Jon Fortt, known for the program named “Squawk Alley” at CNBC’s New York Stock Exchange, shared his Bitcoin experience with his followers on Twitter. Fortt said about 5 years ago that he had a meeting with Brian Armstrong, the CEO of the crypto currency exchange, to better understand the Coinbase company.

Fortt said he downloaded the Coinbase mobile app as part of the meeting and then sent $ 1 Bitcoin to show how it works. Journalist Forrt stated that he has decided to keep this $ 1 BTC in order to closely monitor and see how Bitcoin performance is progressing.

$ 1 Bitcoin is valued 70 times

Jon Fortt, who founded his own technology, leadership and innovation brand Fortt Knox after the CNBC program, showed the status of Bitcoin on the Coinbase exchange with the chart he shared today. The journalist, who shared a screenshot of the Coinbase application, revealed that the $ 1 BTC he decided to keep is $ 68.09 today. According to the performance chart he shared, this value even increased to $ 72.84 in the five years he held Bitcoin.

If Jon Fortt invested $ 100 instead of $ 1 that day, that money would now be about $ 7,000. Under the journalist’s Twitter followers post, “Why didn’t you get more?” or “If you haven’t invested more, you will regret it now”.

Fortt responded to these comments, saying that as a technology reporter, he did not individually purchase a stock; Likewise, he stated that he did not want to create speculation by investing in crypto coins. Fortt explained that such an investment decision does not invest further, as it may prevent him from maintaining the principle of neutrality in the news. He explained the reason for sharing this chart now:

"Still, I am satisfied with this chart by looking at the evidence of my early interest in Bitcoin"




