Bitcoin Transfer in PayPal! How Altcoin Reflected?

Bitcoin has risen almost five percent in the past four hours, and it appears PayPal news has become a powerful catalyst for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin reached its new 2020 peak of $ 12,490, according to Bitstamp data. This peak overshadowed the previous peak of $ 12,473 seen on August 17 bitstamp btc usd

Speculation about the largest cryptocurrency PayPal continued for months. After PayPal finally approved its transition to Bitcoin, the Bitcoin and altcoin market has moved up sharply.

PayPal Sets Its 2021 Goals

PayPal, one of the largest payment companies in the world, joined the cryptocurrency market today and announced that they will allow its users to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The company said in a statement that PayPal customers will be able to use cryptocurrencies in its network from the beginning of 2021. PayPal Managing Director Dan Schulman said in an interview that he hopes PayPal’s service will encourage the global use of cryptocurrencies and that this network will pave the way for new digital currencies.

PayPal became the first recipient of the conditional virtual currency license introduced by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) in late June.

Starting from the first quarter of 2021, 286 million PayPal users will be able to shop for cryptocurrency at any of the 26 million supported sellers worldwide.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer described PayPal CEO Dan Shulman’s move as “a great move” on his show. Bitcoin is currently the only cryptocurrency owned on the network.



