Bitcoin traders started trading above $ 40,000 in 2021

Bitcoin traders started trading on options contracts listed on Deribit yesterday with a strike price of $ 40,000. The expiry dates of the contracts are 26 March and 25 June 2021.

Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit started today to list Bitcoin options contracts that enable traders to take positions on a possible rally in which the price will reach $ 40,000 next year.

Options contracts, which expired in March 2021 and June 2021 and had a strike price of $ 40,000, were opened on Deribit in the early hours of Friday.

Options are derivative contracts that give their buyers the right to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on a specified date.

Record volume in options

On the other hand, Deribit recorded a record trading volume on Bitcoin options contracts yesterday. While 47,000 contracts are traded on the exchange, its notional value is over $ 500 million.

36 and 32 thousand dollar usage price contracts constituted 40 percent

40 percent of this transaction volume was made up of purchase options with strike prices of 36 and 32 thousand dollars that will expire in January 2021. According to the data of Skew, a transaction volume of 16 thousand 78 contracts was recorded today in purchase options of 36 thousand dollars, while a transaction volume of 32 thousand dollars was reached 4 thousand in purchase options.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Deribit CCO’s Luuk Strijers said, “Those who make these transactions expect BTC to be traded over $ 36,000 by the end of January 2020.” said.

How likely is $ 32k in January?

It seems unlikely that the price of bitcoin will rise above $ 32k or 36k by the end of January. Options markets currently have a 14 percent chance for Bitcoin to hit record highs by the end of this quarter.



