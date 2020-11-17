Bitcoin Touts Resistance, According To Analyst! Levels?

Bitcoin (BTC) price gained a bullish momentum and broke the $ 16,500 resistance against the US dollar. BTC seems to continue to rise to $ 17,000 as long as it is above $ 16,200.

Bitcoin strengthened and broke the $ 16,500 and $ 16,600 resistance levels. The price surged to a new monthly high during the day yesterday and broke above the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a short-term contract triangle with resistance around $ 16,725 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair, according to veteran analyst Aayush Jindal. The pair could fix a few points, but the bulls are likely to remain active around $ 16,500.

Positive Signals In Bitcoin Price

After building a base near the $ 15,800 level, the bitcoin price started a new surge. BTC broke the $ 16,200 and $ 16,350 resistance levels to return to the positive zone.

The upward move occurred as the price broke the $ 16,500 resistance. The price traded towards the $ 17,000 level and a new monthly high was formed around $ 16,897. Bitcoin is currently consolidating gains below $ 16,800 and well above the 100 hourly simple moving average. Initial support is near the $ 16,630 level. There is also a short term triangle with resistance around $ 16,725 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. Triangle support is near the $ 16,630 level where the price could test the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent rally from $ 15,796 to $ 16,897.

On the upside, a clear break above the $ 16,725 and $ 16,750 levels could initiate a new increase. The next major resistance is near the $ 16,850 and $ 16,900 levels, above which the bulls are likely to target a break above the $ 17,000 level.

Supported Drops in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to clear the triangle resistance or $ 16,750, there could be a short-term downside correction. A clear break below the triangle support could push the price towards the $ 16,500 support zone.

The next major support is near the $ 16,350 level. Further losses could perhaps drive the price towards the $ 16,200 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: The MACD is slowly moving towards a bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index): The RSI for BTC / USD is currently falling towards the 60 level.

Major Support Levels: $ 16,500 followed by $ 16,350.

Major Resistance Levels: $ 16,750, $ 16,850 and $ 17,000.



