Bitcoin, the 5 altcoins that broke a record with

Bitcoin price hit a record $ 64,787 on April 14. Ether price surged to $ 2,382 and hit an all-time high while BTC was bullish. The cryptocurrency market has picked up with these increases, and some altcoins and bitcoin are on the rise.

The total value of the crypto money market, which has been revived with the increase in bitcoin price, reached 2.3 trillion dollars.

Bitcoin dominance, calculated by proportioning the market value of Bitcoin to the entire cryptocurrency market, fell to 54 percent, reaching its lowest level in the year, according to TradingView.

New records were recorded in the prices of some altcoins, including Ethereum, as dominance fell.

Cardano (ADA)

The ADA price surged to $ 1.55 on April 14, reaching an all-time high. Cryptocurrency broke a record for the last time, reaching $ 1.46 on March 18, 2021.

Starting the year 2021 at the level of $ 0.182, ADA has increased approximately 9 times since January. Binance was the most traded exchange during the day, with a market value of $ 48.6 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE broke a record by going to $ 0.133 on April 14th. DOGE, whose price increased by more than 70 percent within 24 hours, reached a market value of 15.2 billion dollars. Crypto money had made ATH by increasing to $ 0.082 after the shares of Elon Musk on February 8, 2021.

DOGE was at the level of $ 0.004 when 2021 started. The DOGE price has seen a 27-fold price increase since January. DOGE is most traded on Binance on a daily basis.

Chainlink (LINK)

The LINK price saw ATH, reaching $ 37.88 on April 14. Crypto money broke a record, reaching $ 34.90 on February 20, 2021.

LINK entered 2021 at $ 11.25 and since January, it has risen nearly fourfold. While the market value of LINK increased to $ 15.4 billion, FTX was the most traded exchange on a daily basis.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) hit an all-time high for $ 0.169 on April 14th. On April 11, 2021, the VET price rose to $ 0.146, seeing ATH. VET nearly doubled its price during the week.

VET, which started 2021 with $ 0.018, has increased 9 times since January. The crypto money, with a market value of $ 10.9 billion, was traded the most in 24 hours on Binance.

ThorChain (RUNE)

RUNE reached an all-time high of $ 14.84 on April 14 and reached a market value of $ 3.4 billion. Crypto money saw ATH 3 times as it went from $ 10 to $ 14 in April 2021. The coin has almost doubled its price during the week.

Starting the year 2021 with $ 1.17, RUNE has seen a 13-fold increase since January. RUNE traded the most on Binance on a daily basis.