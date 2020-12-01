Bitcoin Swept $ 300 Million in One Hour with Sudden Dump

Bitcoin (BTC) price started to rise rapidly today on exchanges such as Bitfinex, Coinbase, Binance. Bitcoin, which climbed to over $ 19,900 on Bitfinex, faced a hard dump after this spike. The Bitcoin price, which dropped a few hundred dollars due to this dump, left the futures traders in particular.

Bitcoin price has traded to $ 20,000 today, reaching an all-time high on exchanges like Bitfinex. The price of this spike on the BTC / USD chart was paid with a sudden dump within minutes. The coin dropped from $ 19,900 to $ 19,000 in just one hour. Cryptocurrency followers described this sharp drop of almost a thousand dollars as a “mini-dump”.

It swept the futures market

This sudden fluctuation in the bitcoin price did not have a big impact on the spot investor. But $ 293 million was removed from the futures market, which is more sensitive to such nuances. According to Bybt data, a position of 300 million dollars was liquidated in just 1 hour in the futures market. More than $ 200 million of this was due to the sudden dump.

Instant data show that approximately 80 thousand investors are liquidated due to this dump. The biggest contract liquidated because of this dump was a $ 4.42 million contract on BitMEX. More than 50% of the positions that were liquidated in the last hour were from Binance.

Some stopped, some escaped narrowly

This sudden movement in the cryptocurrency market affected the positions of some investors and brought some to the brink of liquidation or stop. Richard Sorge, one of the local cryptocurrency traders, announced that “all of their positions have stopped” right after the volatility in the market.

Scott Melker, who we know as The Wolf of All Streets, said that he narrowly escaped this sudden dump in the BTC price. The famous analyst’s tweet was as follows:

“My 25-fold leveraged position would have been liquidated if there were a few more dollars difference. Thank god.”.



