Bitcoin swallows everything like a black hole

Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs manager and Bitcoin investor, said that almost no trading transaction is worthwhile other than trading Bitcoin.

Pal, who is now CEO of Global Macro Investor and Real Vision, stated that the stock market, gold and commodities are much paler than Bitcoin:

“At this point I had the hunch that almost no trading transaction except Bitcoin is important. Almost everything is less important than Bitcoin. People hear this idea for the first time. I’ve looked at many pairs other than bitcoin. There is almost nothing.

Currently better than anything except Ethereum… Ethereum is also performing well in the short term. Because it was very bad in the long run. But on any meaningful time horizon, be it for a year, two years, 3, 4, 5, 6 years… Bitcoin basically outperforms any asset and opposes everything. In other words, everything is falling apart against Bitcoin. In terms of performance, it absorbs everything around it like a black hole. ”

Raoul Pal also says:

“There are incredible upswing patterns in the long run. The odds in the charts show that Bitcoin will be the world’s best performing major asset over the next 24 months, by far. ”

In addition, Pal said that under his optimism he questioned whether Bitcoin has volatility or not, but when he scaled the volatility of gold to that of BTC, Bitcoin also stood out.

“Developments in the world will benefit BTC”

Pal stated that many developments in the world will also highlight Bitcoin, while the administration of China in Hong Kong, the economic uncertainty due to the American elections, the permission given to banks to store Bitcoin and crypto money, and the SEC official Hester Peirce, who is a crypto currency friend, once again He stated that it is important for BTC to confirm that it will work.

“There may be an increase of 100 to 200 percent”

“I see no reason why it shouldn’t increase 100 percent or 200 percent this year. And we have the chance to get ahead of the financial markets for the first time ”.



