Bitcoin Surpasses Other Classes of Assets in 10 Years

Bitcoin came to the fore quite often, especially in 2020, with its high performance as an asset class. It has been seen that Bitcoin, which reinforces its status with the effect of institutional investments, has managed to maintain its peak in a recently shared data. Bitcoin, which surpassed other asset classes in 10 years with a 203.5% return rate, attracted the attention of corporate names. Microstrategy CEO was one of them.

Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy, one of the first names that come to mind when it comes to institutional Bitcoin investments, made a statement based on the graph Charlie Bilello shared on the returns of asset classes in the last 10 years. In this data shared by Charlie Bilello, the founder of Compound Capital Advisors, it is seen that Bitcoin has performed much better than many asset classes such as Nasdaq, gold, commodities, bonds and bonds in the last 10 years.

Michael Saylor warns investors

Achieving a 1473% return in 2011, Bitcoin performed well enough to stay one step ahead of other assets despite its high decline in 2014 and 2018. Michael Saylor, who did not forget this situation, gave portfolio advice to investors. Saylor said:

“Considerate investors will find that the most risky decision they can make is to ignore Bitcoin or not invest enough. Including only 1% of Bitcoin means destroying all wealth with low performing, high risk assets in 99% of the portfolio. ”

Investor Rich Rogers, who was among those who commented on Saylor, also gave an opinion on the issue. Rogers said that the current wave of users came to Bitcoin, which is a store of value, and that they will continue to come for the benefit, power and function of BTC in the future.

A similar post came from PlanB

Popular Bitcoin analyst PlanB showed on a chart that BTC outperformed all other assets, saying:

“Bitcoin performs better than any other asset; it offers more returns and is less risky (yes, you read that right: less risky). ”

The orange dot represents 10% Bitcoin and cash between 2011 and 2020, while the navy dot represents bonds, gold, and the S&P 500 index. Other points show the shares of major companies: dark blue Facebook, light blue Google, yellow Apple, green Netflix and pink Amazon.



