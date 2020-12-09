Bitcoin Support From Billionaire Ray Dalio: Could Be An Alternative To Gold

Ray Dalio, Hedge fund manager and founder of Bridgewater Associates, seems to have changed his views on Bitcoin. He stopped denying BTC as a currency and store of value, and recently admitted that cryptocurrency could be an alternative to gold.

Ray Dalio’s Bitcoin Transformation

The leading investor and philanthropist has never shown any optimism about Bitcoin. On the contrary, it questioned BTC’s role as a store of value or currency, mainly based on its notorious volatility. Earlier this year, Dalio in Davos said that the cryptocurrency does not even meet the purpose of the money.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has infiltrated the Western World and has had far-reaching consequences. As the pandemic brought unexpected developments to global economies and numerous financial assets, traditional investors began to pay more attention to BTC.

With the leading cryptocurrency gaining in value over the past few months, Dalio admitted to his Twitter followers that he might be “missing something about Bitcoin”. Max Keiser took this moment as a turning point.

During the Ask Me Anything session on Reddit yesterday, Dalio seemed more optimistic about Bitcoin’s role in the monetary sphere. He even claimed that BTC could be an alternative to gold due to its values:

“Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can offer an alternative variety to gold and other assets with limited supply. The challenge is to keep some of these assets (limited supply and mobile, wealthy) in the portfolio and diversify between them, including stocks. ”

Noting that Bitcoin can be an alternative to gold, Dalio explained that he still prefers precious metal. He also advised people who might want to fund Bitcoin or other limited supply and mobile assets, including stocks, cleverly diversify that “not many people do that”.



