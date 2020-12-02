Bitcoin Statement by $ 7.4 Trillion BlackRock CEO

BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, who has $ 7.4 trillion in assets under his management, participated in CNBC’s program and made a statement about Bitcoin. Saying that Bitcoin, the largest crypto currency, has recently “started to attract the attention” of many people, Fink touched on a difference between the crypto money market and traditional markets.

Bitcoin attracted the attention of the $ 233 billion Guggenheim last week, and today, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $ 7.4 trillion. According to CNBC’s report, Larry Fink shared an opinion on the future of Bitcoin during his meeting with the Bank of England Mark Carney.

Can Bitcoin handle the “need” for the dollar?

According to CNBC’s report, Fink said during a meeting with Carney that Bitcoin “has the potential to turn into a global market entity.” JPMorgan analysts have mentioned that institutional investors are starting to show more demand for Bitcoin. BlackRock CEO commented on the current state of Bitcoin:

Fink also talked about the effects of Bitcoin on the US dollar. Giving the message that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can pose a threat to the dollar, especially on an international scale, Fink raised the following question about BTC:

“The dollar is needed as a reserve currency. Will (Bitcoin) eliminate this need? ”

Still very small compared to other markets

The 7.4 trillion BlackRock CEO stressed that although Bitcoin could become a global asset, it still has a very small market for now. According to the information provided in CNBC’s Power Lunch program, Fink stated that Bitcoin has not yet come of age. The statements of the investment giant about crypto money were as follows:

“Bitcoin has started to attract many people. But Bitcoin still hasn’t come of age and has a very small market compared to other markets. We will see… Huge movements are seen every day. There is a shallow market. Could Bitcoin become a global market? Possible.”



