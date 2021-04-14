Bitcoin soars, but biggest Brazilian broker gets unstable

Bitcoin: This Tuesday (13), users from various parts of Brazil are reporting problems with the cryptocurrency broker Mercado Bitcoin, the largest in the segment in the country. So far, according to data from the Downdetector, the southeast region, more specifically the state of São Paulo, is the most affected. In total, 460 notifications have already been registered across the country.

The reason for the instability is not yet known. On Twitter, the company said it is already checking reports of problems at the brokerage and that services will soon be back to normal.

Historic high

The instability happens just on the day that Bitcoin registered a historic milestone. That’s because the price of the cryptocurrency reached $ 63,000 on Tuesday morning. In Brazil, it is being traded for more than R $ 360 thousand, for the first time in history.

In the networks, users have complained about the fall at the inopportune moment. “The last time you spoke ‘soon’ it took 4 hours and overall you lost sales … and you customers,” says one user. Another person asks: “And what about the situation of those who are losing money while you are ‘checking’?”