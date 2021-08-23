Bitcoin soars and Hits $50,000 At Its Highest in 3 Months

Last Sunday (22), Bitcoin reached the value of US$ 50 thousand, the biggest increase of the cryptocurrency in three months. According to information from CoinDesk, the currency was being traded for US$ 50,263 thousand (about R$ 269 thousand, in the current conversion) this Monday morning.

After a US tax increase on digital capital gains, the currency declined in June and July, which pushed Bitcoin to $30,000. However, the currency has shown a steady increase.

Some of the reasons that caused the growth were an announcement by Coinbase. Last week, the exchange firm said it would buy $500 million in cryptocurrencies. In addition, PayPal is expected to launch a service aimed at buying and selling digital currencies in the UK, which also excited the market.

records

In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum, which underwent major changes recently, was also traded up 2%. In total, the cryptocurrency market reached $2.16 trillion last Sunday, according to information released by Coinmarketcap. The first time the market rose above $2 trillion was in May. Bitcoin alone managed to contribute to the $1 trillion capitalization.