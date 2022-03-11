Bitcoin, SHIB, Not DOGE: Whales Are Going To This DeFi Coin!

WhaleStats data shows that Chainlink (LINK) is the most traded token among the top 1,000 Ethereum whales, surpassing Yearn.finance (YFI). In the last 24 hours, whales have bought LINK instead of SHIB or DOGE, making the oracle token one of the most used smart contracts. Ranking ninth in this category, Chainlink gained more than 8% at one point yesterday.

Whales bought massive amounts of LINK, not SHIB and DOGE

The top 100 Ethereum wallets have an average of 170,677 ETH, 149 tokens and three NFTs, with a total asset value of $1.3 billion. More than $168 million LINK is held by one of the biggest Ethereum whales. Among other cryptocurrencies that whales stock, Chainlink has a total ownership of approximately 1.93%.

However, ETH whales are accumulating the most Uniswap (UNI), and FTX exchange’s native token, FTT, is still the most valuable cryptocurrency in dollar terms. The largest ETH whales hold approximately $1.4 billion in FTT, according to WhaleStates data. That’s over 16% of all whale portfolios. Chainlink is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies bought among ETH whales.

Chainlink (LINK) announces new news

Chainlink is a Blockchain abstraction layer that allows smart contracts to be connected globally. It was created in 2017 and its roadmap includes Web 3.0 integration.

Aloha, a DeFi platform, has successfully integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. Thus, Aloha will be able to offer a more transparent user experience.

In the previous 24 hours, Chainlink has lost more than 5%. At the time of writing, the 24-hour trading volume is $727 million, trading at $13.22. LINK is the 23rd largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $6.5 billion on CoinMarketCap. Despite losing nearly 75% from its ATH of $52.88, which it reached on May 10, 2021, it is still one of the most purchased cryptocurrencies by Ethereum whales.