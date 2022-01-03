Bitcoin, SHIB and DOGE Cracked: These 3 Altcoins Are Soaring!

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have not changed much in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 3 altcoins in the top 100 with their market capitalization gained value.

3 altcoins became the highest risers of the day

Entering the first day of the week and the first Monday of the year, the most valuable altcoin was Bora (BORA). BORA describes itself as a decentralized entertainment platform that distributes digital content and provides incentives to participants. The project is a layer-2 platform with dual token system based on ERC20. BORA’s latest announcement took place on December 16, it seems like nothing has happened to the network since then.

Second, yearn.finance (YFI) gained 13.63 percent. Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors that uses automation to enable them to maximize profits from yield farming. Its goal is to simplify the ever-expanding DeFi space for traders who are not technically minded or want to interact with less commitment than serious traders. Yearn recently narrowed the supply by taking some of the coins in circulation.

Finally, Ankr (ANKR) rose 9.96 percent. Ankr emerges as a solution that uses shared resources to provide easy and cost-effective Blockchain node hosting solutions. It was founded in November 2017 and during its time in the market created a market for container-based cloud services using shared resources.