Bitcoin Sets Weekly Closing Record: Comments?

Bitcoin managed to break the all-time record with a closing value of over $ 19,000. Surpassing the highest weekly closing value of $ 18,800 in 2017, will Bitcoin be able to exceed the psychological level of $ 20,000 this week? Let’s take a look at the experts’ comments for this week on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin rose to $ 19,832 last week, and the lowest value it saw in the week was $ 18,700. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin, which was traded at $ 19,300, rose by 0.7% during the day.

BTC, which had its highest weekly close in the last 24 hours, received a Twitter comment from analyst Mr. Anderson. BTC’s closing value on Coinbase, Bitstamp and Bitmex exchanges was among the comments from the analyst who celebrated Bitcoin reaching a new ATH, leaving behind its highest weekly close since December 2017.

Will Bitcoin be able to see $ 20,000?

Kevin Svenson said: “Bitcoin started to move above the downside resistance level. This week, BTC could take a big bullish fast. Are you ready?” said.

Josh Rager cited Bitcoin’s highest weekly close on the Bitstamp exchange and stated that Bitcoin was closing very close to the 2017 level on the Coinbase exchange. Showing the target of 20 thousand dollars, Rager said on Twitter, “Will Bitcoin see 20 thousand dollars this week?” He also opened a survey.

Node Investor said Bicoin could manage to break the $ 20,000 mark this week.

Willy Woo was one of those who expected what would happen in the price. Woo said, “Bitcoin on the on-chain does not allow the bulls to pass without a reset. Reset means a horizontal line or a bearish trend to be seen for weeks. Will we see the bottom? There is no activity yet indicating a strong bearish signal. I am waiting.” made the explanation.

Exciting investors with its strong weekly closing, it is a matter of curiosity how Bitcoin will perform this week.



