Bitcoin said to be valued and bought $ 250 million BTC

MicroStrategy, the largest publicly traded business strategy firm, announced that it is using $ 250 million of its balance sheet capital to purchase Bitcoin.

Most Bitcoins (BTC) Will Earn In The Long Term

In a press release, the firm said the 21,454 BTC acquisition is a strategic move to maximize long-term value for its shareholders. In addition, the company stated that its concerns about the future of government-backed currencies played an important role in its decision.

CEO Michael J. Saylor said the company believes Bitcoin is the most solid form of money ever made and expects its value to increase over time:

“We see the global acceptance of Bitcoin, brand recognition, ecosystem vitality, network dominance, architectural resilience, technical utility and community ethos as convincing evidence of its superiority as an asset class for those looking for a long-term store of value. Bitcoin is digital gold, stronger, stronger, faster and smarter than any previous coin. We expect its value to increase with advances in technology, expanding adoption rate, and the network effect fueling the rise of many category killers in the modern era. ”

MicroStrategy said its total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $ 110.6 million and its gross profit was $ 86.6 million.



