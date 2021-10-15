Bitcoin Runs After Record and Hits US$ 60 Thousand Again

The first time Bitcoin hit $60,000 was in March of this year, and as early as April, the number went into a months-long decline. Now, the digital currency has managed to reach value again, suggesting a good future for investors.

During the last night, the cryptocurrency started to rise and, this Thursday morning (15th), it has already reached the value of US$ 60.1 thousand. If it continues to rise, the currency could soon hit a new record — the price rose to $64.8 thousand in April, before falling.

ETF Funds Can Help Bitcoin Set New Record

Apparently, one of the reasons for the rise is the arrival of the first bitcoin ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) in the United States, that is, an investment fund based on cryptocurrency. Until then, enthusiasts could only invest directly in Bitcoin and there were no funds managed by investment companies.

According to information from the website Bloomberg, the US government is expected to approve several funds based on cryptocurrencies as early as next week. Last Wednesday (14), the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published a tweet advising investors to be careful when investing in Bitcoin funds, indicating that ETFs are closer to becoming a reality.

The graphs show that the value of Bitcoin has been on the rise since the beginning of October and, today (15), there are only 7% left to reach the new record.