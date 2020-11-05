Bitcoin Rises, What Did Microstrategy And Square Gain?

MicroStrategy and Square have been on the agenda lately with the huge amount of Bitcoin (BTC) investment news they made. Today, it was discussed how much profit these companies made after the Bitcoin price rally.

MicroStrategy and Square, which are frequently talked about due to Bitcoin (BTC) investment news, have become among the companies that have managed to make a high profit with the price increase seen in Bitcoin in recent days. MicroStrategy announced in September that they received a total of 38,250 Bitcoins. Square bought $ 50 million worth of Bitcoin. Both companies managed to make good profits from this investment. Their earnings rose to over 30% with the rise of Bitcoin.

How much did Microstrategy earn?

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced on Twitter the amount of Bitcoin the company bought. Saylor said they bought 38,250 Bitcoins worth a total of $ 425 million.

On September 14, 2020, MicroStrategy completed its acquisition of 16,796 additional bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $175 million. To date, we have purchased a total of 38,250 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $425 million, inclusive of fees and expenses. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) September 15, 2020

It is stated that the company bought Bitcoin at an average level of $ 11,111. This means a gain of $ 142 million for Microstrategy. Company CEO Saylor announced on October 28 that he received 17,732 BTC at an average of $ 9,882. The CEO’s earnings were thus over $ 87 million.

What is the profit of Square company?

Square had said that he bought a total of 4,709 Bitcoins worth $ 50 million. When the purchase was made, the Bitcoin price was around $ 10,600. The Square company, which made a total profit of $ 19,900 million from its investments, had a total income of over $ 69 million.

“We believe that Bitcoin has the potential to become a more common currency in the future,” said Amrita Ahuja of Square, regarding the company’s investment. As the number of crypto adopters grows, we want to learn and participate in a disciplined way. This investment is the step of an important journey for a company that develops products for the future. ” had made his comment.



