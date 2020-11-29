Bitcoin Rises Above $ 18K Again After Its Fall

After declining for a while after the increase in the past months, the price of Bitcoin fell below 17 thousand dollars. Bitcoin went over $ 18,000 again in the weekend transactions.

When many people think of crypto money, they only think of one cryptocurrency, which is Bitcoin. The selling price of Bitcoin, the largest crypto currency in transaction volume, peaked at $ 19,484 two years ago and then dropped rapidly.

With the 6.20% increase in the Bitcoin price in the last 24 hours, the price of one BTC has increased to $ 18,120.99. Thus, Bitcoin’s market volume surpassed $ 336 billion. In general, it was noticed that crypto currencies have gained value.

Cryptocurrencies on the rise

In the last 24 hours, crypto money exchanges have generally moved up. Only 10 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies with the highest volume fell in value. Only 1 of the top 10 crypto currencies upset their investors.

The total volume of cryptocurrency markets had reached the peak of the last three years, with $ 565 billion reached at the beginning of the week. The market volume, which contracted to $ 511 billion in the process of the market’s self-correction, returned to the level of $ 540 billion.

With the increasing sales, the 24-hour trading volume of the crypto money markets has risen to just over $ 264 billion. At the weekend, this figure dropped to 164 billion dollars. Bitcoin made up 62.1% of 35,544 different markets where 7,801 different cryptocurrencies are traded.

Will Crypto Coins rise higher?

The ice between cryptocurrencies and central banks has been melting lately. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), made statements about the work in this field as soon as she took office and stated that “the increasing use of digital money has become a priority of countries and institutions.”



