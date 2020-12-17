Bitcoin record came, became 22 thousand dollars

The Bitcoin (BTC) price reached $ 22,000 in the morning on December 17 and broke the all-time price record. BTC, which exceeded $ 20,000 on the evening of December 16, reached the highest level in its history with the $ 2,500 candle formed in the following hours.

Bitcoin price, which dropped to $ 17,700 in December, set a new record of $ 22,000 as of this morning. The trade volume of Bitcoin, which was valued by 30% within 30 days, increased from $ 23 billion to $ 44 billion within 24 hours.

Price record came from Bitcoin

The BTC / USD pair in cryptocurrency exchanges has risen to $ 22,000 as of this morning. BTC, which already broke a record by exceeding $ 20,000, thus broke the record in 2017 by $ 2,100.

An atmosphere of enthusiasm in social media

This historical performance exhibited by Bitcoin was greeted with enthusiasm by crypto money followers. More than 170 thousand tweets were sent with the Bitcoin tag that entered TT on Twitter yesterday evening.

The reason why this is such a “historical” performance is that the calendars show December 17. The price record that Bitcoin broke in 2017 came on December 17, exactly 3 years ago. BTC thus set a record exactly three years later.



