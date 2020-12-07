Bitcoin Rally Could Affect Institutional Investor FOMO

Bloomberg said that the most important factor supporting price mobility for Bitcoin today is the institutional FOMO. While FOMO movements of retail investors were observed in the 2017 BTC rally, it is a matter of curiosity whether the corporate FOMO behavior for Bitcoin will be seen in 2021. Many fund managers already confirm that their institutional customers are interested in Bitcoin and crypto money investment.

Institutional investors may have a big place in this time of Bitcoin rally, Bloomberg’s Joanna Ossinger reports. In 2017, the traditional financial sector remained only by the audience in the bull run, which took place with Bitcoin aggressively holding up to $ 20,000, and the leading factor in the rally was the retail investor FOMO. However, according to Bloomberg’s report, institutional investors now have a much more important role in BTC price movements.

Corporate FOMO is on the climb

As Bloomberg argues, the avalanche of corporate interest may be of great importance in the adoption of Bitcoin and therefore in price movements. Many analysts have previously argued that Bitcoin’s recent rally will be driven by the concept of “HODL FOMO”, which has increased with institutional interest.

Henri Arslanian, the head of the Hong Kong-based global cryptocurrency services of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said in a statement that FOMO was present for retail investors in 2017; He emphasized the importance of the concept by drawing attention to whether the main problem today will be seen in 2021 by the corporate FOMO. Arslanian claims that as institutional investors shifted to Bitcoin, asset managers are also under pressure to pay more attention to BTC.

“The question that investors will ask to fund managers is no longer” Why did you invest in crypto money “but” Why haven’t you invested in crypto money yet? ”

Grayscale plays a key role

JPMorgan Chase & Co. its strategists go beyond retail demand for the leading coin with Grayscale’s BTC investment product Grayscale Bitcoin Trust; They argue that it is a door that can open to a wider and more enthusiastic audience. The interest of fund managers is cited as one of the reasons behind Bitcoin investment and adoption, according to a report released by the research team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at the end of November. Among the reasons other than this, when there is a generation change for managers in family businesses, younger generations are now considered to prefer Bitcoin as a reserve unit.

New York-based Grayscale Investments General Manager Michael Sonnenshein confirmed the interest of institutional investors, especially with the pandemic effect, in an interview supporting the JPMorgan report. Sonnenshein said that while institutional investors are building their portfolios after the coronavirus, they want to reposition themselves by being afraid of the government’s money injection policies.

As MicroStrategy, considered the first institutional Bitcoin investor, said when making the first BTC investment, institutional investors also see Bitcoin investment as a protection against inflation. General Manager Sonnenshein also stated that in this process, corporate customers are very open to suggested ways to reorganize their portfolios in the ongoing financial situation.



