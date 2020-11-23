Bitcoin proceeds to its second-highest weekly close

Traded at $ 18,600, Bitcoin is very close to the highest weekly close in its history.

Bitcoin, which has been traded at $ 18,600 as of 00.40 at the time the news was written, is about to sign the second highest weekly closing in history.

Bitcoin had its highest weekly close ever in the week of December 11, when the price broke a record at $ 20,000. The price closed at $ 18,953 that week.

If the leading crypto money rises above $ 18 thousand 953 until 03:00 tonight, it will break a new record in this sense. It will also be considered as a sign that the uptrend will continue.

Finally, Bitcoin will have drawn a green candle for seven consecutive weeks, unless it drops below 15,875 in a few hours. Leading crypto money has made such a series twice recently. The last of these was at the end of April and the price increased from $ 9,000 to the level reached today. The previous one was completed in the first week of April 2019, after the $ 5,200 closing, the crypto currency touched $ 13,880 in late June.



